CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Clara County, CA

Santa Clara County renters, landlords prepare for life after eviction ban

By Eli Wolfe
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CagQq_0cBk0nwI00

As the state ban on evictions draws to a close, tenants, landlords and elected officials in Santa Clara County are bracing for an uncertain future.

The eviction moratorium, which protects tenants from being kicked out for not paying rent, ends on Thursday. Starting Friday, tenants have to pay at least 25% of their owed rent from the past year and can apply for rental assistance from the state to avoid eviction. Recent data suggests thousands of tenants across the county still haven’t applied for assistance, which indicates many could be at risk of losing their homes.

San Jose officials—anticipating a wave of eviction litigation—want to create a program to give low-income renters free access to attorneys to help with their cases. A memo discussed at the San Jose City Council meeting on Tuesday estimated there were 2,600 eviction cases per year in Santa Clara County before the COVID-19 pandemic. Tenants failed to respond to the lawsuits in about 40% of cases, meaning landlords won by default. Providing tenants with access to legal help could potentially prevent more default evictions in the future, the memo suggests.

But it’s not immediately clear how landlords are going to respond to the lifting of the state ban.

Limited options

Jeff Zell, a landlord and property manager of multiple properties around the South Bay that house approximately 6,000 to 7,000 residents, told San José Spotlight he has no plans to evict tenants in October.

He predicts his firm, Zell Associates, will start doing a handful of evictions per month in November focused on people who haven’t filed for assistance or paid rent. By Nov. 1, landlords will be able to take tenants to small claims court to recover past rent, but Zell said he doesn’t plan on doing that.

“If the tenants don’t have money, there’s no way to recover money,” Zell said.

Zell’s firm is trying to obtain rental assistance from the state, but some of his tenants are failing to complete applications which slows down the process. Zell said his business is owed about $1.3 million in unpaid rent, and he estimates at least half of that is from tenants who have failed to complete their applications.

“We literally hit them with customized notices that we post on the doors, we go with emails, with texts, we go and knock on the doors,” Zell said. “It’s amazing and appalling at the same time, the level of indifference and apathy to completing the application.”

After everything he’s encountered, Zell said his company screens tenants more carefully than before the moratorium. If a prospective renter has suboptimal credit and no proof of income, they won’t be accepted, he said.

A rough road for tenants

Housing attorney Tom Skinner told San José Spotlight one consequence of the moratorium is that it’s become more difficult for some renters to find housing.

“It’s already very difficult for low-income tenants to find housing because a lot of housing providers are requesting letters of recommendation, and that can be very difficult for tenants to get,” Skinner said.

This problem is exacerbated for non-English speaking residents who may struggle to fill out rent relief applications. Even though the applications are provided in a variety of languages, residents may be unclear about their rights and landlords still can try to illegally evict tenants for nonpayment.

In an effort to mitigate the problem, San Jose and Santa Clara County have boosted outreach efforts about the rent relief program over the last few weeks—with some success. More than 7,700 households have applied for rent relief in Santa Clara County, and 3,153 have received assistance.

But even renters who have received help are anxious about whether they’ll be able to keep their homes. Some are concerned about landlords not consistently engaging with the rental assistance program or threatening to raise rents in the future.

‘People cannot afford this’

Vy Nguyen, a Milpitas resident, told San José Spotlight she managed to get rent relief to cover a couple months of back rent. But the state cut off her unemployment payments in early September, depriving her of any income. Nguyen said her landlord has previously threatened to raise the rent on the condo she’s lived in for 17 years, which is stressing her out.

“It’s very, very bad,” Nguyen said. “My health, it’s so bad. I get nervous… and I got heart problems too.”

Nguyen hopes to get rental assistance to cover the next few months. But it’s been difficult to get her landlord to engage in the process. She believes the rental market is so expensive people can’t afford to continue living in Santa Clara County.

“It’s so hard,” Nguyen said. “It’s too expensive in the state right now—people cannot afford this.”

Mike Krantz, a San Jose resident who lives in a low-income building for seniors, said he’s appalled that the eviction moratorium wasn’t continued in Santa Clara County. He noted his living situation is relatively secure, but his building’s rent is pegged to the area median income, which is more than $120,000. Krantz said rent is protected, but new tenants are subject to rents that are unaffordable, which puts them in a precarious situation.

The end of the moratorium is going to result in “thousands of people on the street,” he told San José Spotlight.

Some landlords have worked things out with their tenants to avoid litigation and the rental assistance program altogether.

Gustavo Gonzalez, past president of the Santa Clara County Association of Realtors, said he owns a small apartment building. He told San José Spotlight some of his tenants left at the beginning of the pandemic after they couldn’t pay rent, although he said they could’ve stayed and worked out a payment plan. He estimates about 5% of his current tenants are behind on rent, and some of them have been denied financial assistance from the state for failing to meet various criteria.

“We’ll keep rolling up our sleeves and do what we can, we’ll get a payment plan, apply for programs and see if one comes through,” Gonzalez said.

Contact Eli Wolfe at [email protected] or @EliWolfe4 on Twitter.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

Thousands of San Jose residents owe rent, brace for evictions

With the statewide eviction moratorium terminated, thousands of San Jose residents brace for a wave of ejections. The state ban that protected renters from being booted from their homes for not paying rent due to COVID-19 expired last Thursday. Now tenants have to pay at least 25% of their owed rent from the past year or apply for rental assistance to avoid evictions. Landlords can also start pursuing debts in small claims court on Nov. 1.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County sets conditions for removing indoor mask mandate

Santa Clara County has set the stage for lifting health orders that require face coverings in most indoor public places. Public health officers announced on Thursday that nine Bay Area jurisdictions can remove their indoor mask mandates under certain conditions. “Whenever possible, our aim was to adopt a metric that would be easy for the... The post Santa Clara County sets conditions for removing indoor mask mandate appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Some skeptical of San Jose’s plan to ‘end’ homelessness

Santa Clara County has a lofty new goal to “end” homelessness by 2025 but some unhoused residents aren’t convinced. The effort, called “Heading Home,” is part of a multipronged approach by Santa Clara County, San Jose, the Santa Clara County Housing Authority, tech company Cisco and homeless policy nonprofit Destination: Home—some of the region’s biggest players when it comes to homeless initiatives.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County approves COVID hazard pay for workers

Santa Clara County employees can likely expect a bonus in their paychecks come December in recognition of their hazardous work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a request to pay more than $76 million to help each of the county’s 22,000 employees by Dec. 3. Employees will receive $2,500 for... The post Santa Clara County approves COVID hazard pay for workers appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Clara County, CA
City
Milpitas, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
Santa Clara County, CA
Society
San Jose, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Society
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
San José Spotlight

Where is affordable housing located in San Jose?

San Jose squeezes more than half of its affordable housing in areas with some of the lowest household incomes in the city. About 57% of all below market rate rentals in the city, including some in the development pipeline, are in downtown, central and east San Jose, a San José Spotlight analysis of city data shows. Six districts contribute less than 10% to the city’s affordable housing inventory. The data, published on the city’s open data portal, was last updated October 2020.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose Police Department struggles to staff up

Staffing the police department for the largest city in Northern California is proving to be a headache. The San Jose Police Department currently has 1,153 budgeted positions with 20 vacancies, according to spokesperson Christian Camarillo. But he said this doesn’t reflect the true number of sworn officers working because at any given time there are people out due to illness, disability or training.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose VTA approves changes to how residents can speak at meetings

Residents hoping to speak at future VTA board meetings might find themselves waiting until the end of the night. On Thursday, VTA’s governance and audit committee unanimously approved guidelines for public comment that will go into effect in January. Public comment for items not on the agenda will now be split between the start and end of the transit agency meetings.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose pushes ahead to convert hotels to housing

San Jose wants to pay $113 million to convert four hotels into housing to help solve its homelessness crisis. Funding is expected to come from the state’s Project Homekey program, which subsidizes emergency housing run by local governments and nonprofits. Applications opened Sept. 30, and individual funding may be awarded as soon as 45 days after... The post San Jose pushes ahead to convert hotels to housing appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Skinner
San José Spotlight

Op-ed: Honor Hispanic Heritage Month by committing to criminal legal system transformation

Over the course of the past few weeks, our communities have come together to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, including a Mexican Flag raising ceremony we all attended on Sept. 16 at San Jose City Hall to commemorate Mexican Independence Day. It was a beautiful event honoring the culture, traditions and values of Mexican people and the Latinx community, including those who live right here in Santa Clara County.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Lawsuits#Renters#The San Jose City Council#Zell Associates
San José Spotlight

Parking permits could come to East San Jose

Parking in some East San Jose neighborhoods is so difficult that residents place traffic cones along the curbs just to reserve a spot. A fed-up planning commissioner has a solution: parking permits. Planning Commission Chair Rolando Bonilla, who represents East San Jose, is proposing a pilot parking permit program for...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

What does Santa Clara County’s transit agency lobby for?

VTA’s priorities were dramatically shaken following a mass shooting in May, but the transit agency continues to lobby for its bread-and-butter projects. In the first two quarters of 2021, VTA paid $86,000 to its state lobbyist, California Advisors LLC. VTA paid $80,000 to its federal lobbyist Van Scoyoc Associates for the first half of 2021. Neither... The post What does Santa Clara County’s transit agency lobby for? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

State orders San Jose to halt implementing hotel rent

San Jose’s Housing Department violated a state agreement by setting monthly rents too high for formerly unhoused residents living at the SureStay Hotel. Now the city needs to recalculate. In April 2020, homeless residents vulnerable to COVID-19 received free emergency shelter in hotels across Santa Clara County through Project Homekey—the...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
San José Spotlight

San Jose plans dynamic initiative to house and employ homeless

Responding to the growing homeless crisis, San Jose has ambitious plans to shelter and employ thousands of unhoused residents within the next five years. The Rules and Open Government Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend the City Council support a housing blueprint and efforts to employ homeless residents to clean up the city. The council... The post San Jose plans dynamic initiative to house and employ homeless appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose school district using counselors as substitute teachers

Facing a substitute teacher shortage, the San Jose Unified School District is calling on its counselors to step in. The unusual move has raised concern for advocates, who worry students will lose out on much-needed mental health services and face anxiety after returning to classes following months of distance learning due to COVID-19. Starting this... The post San Jose school district using counselors as substitute teachers appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

How San Jose renters can protect themselves after eviction ban ends

With just three days left, thousands of Santa Clara County renters are still waiting for eviction assistance, and those are the ones who have applied. As of Monday, 7,721 households in the county have filed for rent relief with the California Housing is Key program, which provides financial assistance to people who can’t pay rent... The post How San Jose renters can protect themselves after eviction ban ends appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose bans sale of flavored tobacco

San Jose is the largest city in California to ban flavored tobacco products in an effort to curb nicotine addiction among children. The City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco products, including flavored e-juices and menthol cigarettes. It will not make it a crime for individuals to possess such products.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy