To be fair to Priti Patel – now there’s a sentence I never imagined writing – what option did she have? An official inquiry into how a man as depraved as Wayne Couzens was able to infiltrate the Metropolitan Police and use his power to kidnap, rape and murder Sarah Everard, was an inevitability. We do need to know how a man who had been reported for indecent exposure and was nicknamed “the rapist” by his colleagues retained his job long enough to abuse that position in the most extreme and despicable way. On the other hand, you could save...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO