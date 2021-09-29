Lazy Dude Fails To Do Laundry Correctly, Girlfriend Gets Upset, He Remains Clueless
It sounds like this dude might have a little bit of growing up to do. Like, he searched for a new gig for an hour, and then proceeded to dish that activity out as an excuse for not being able to follow through with doing the laundry correctly. Naturally, his girlfriend wasn't stoked about the development. It sounds like he's pretty clueless to the whole thing. You can imagine who the moral judges in Reddit's AITA community found themselves siding with.cheezburger.com
Comments / 0