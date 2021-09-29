CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Lazy Dude Fails To Do Laundry Correctly, Girlfriend Gets Upset, He Remains Clueless

Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It sounds like this dude might have a little bit of growing up to do. Like, he searched for a new gig for an hour, and then proceeded to dish that activity out as an excuse for not being able to follow through with doing the laundry correctly. Naturally, his girlfriend wasn't stoked about the development. It sounds like he's pretty clueless to the whole thing. You can imagine who the moral judges in Reddit's AITA community found themselves siding with.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

I Found Out the Horrible Secret Behind Why My Parents and Sister Aren’t Speaking

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am 15 and just found out a horrible secret about my parents. Since my sister left home five years ago, she grew increasingly distant with them, which seemed to break my parents’ hearts. I found it strange as they had seemed close, but she was still in regular contact with me; we texted all the time and became friends on social media as soon as I got accounts. She’s finished college and is working, but still barely contacts our parents except to make arrangements to see them over holidays (again, she texts me lots and spends time with me when she’s here). I asked if they’d ever fallen out, but she said no, and our parents said they had no idea why she was so distant with them. Now I’ve found out.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clueless#Lazy#Aita
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Sleep Better And Wake Up More Rested

Americans are exhausted–according to The Sleep Foundation, nearly 40% of all adults report getting less than the recommended seven hours minimum of sleep per night, and almost half of all Americans say they feel sleepy throughout the day the majority of the week. While there are supplements you can take that will help with relaxation and winding down after a long day, your waking routine is just as much a player in what kind of rest you get. What are some changes you can make to your daily routine that will help you get quality sleep?
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
gentside.co.uk

This is how often you should be pooping a day

Bowel movements are essential for our health. Whether you're more of a morning pooper or a right-after-eating excrement evacuator, the job needs to get done one way or another. But, is there an ideal or recommended amount of times one should be pooping each day?. How often should you be...
HEALTH
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Fired for 'Unacceptable' Behavior

A participant on the UK's version of Married at First Sight has been removed due to bad behavior. Digital Spy reports that Nikita Jasmine has been removed from the show just two months into taping. A spokesperson for the show says the decision was made for Jasmine to be given the boot due to her "unacceptable" behavior. In a statement, they said: "The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond."
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman Snaps Back At Critics Claiming He Joined Brian Laundrie Manhunt For 'Fame': 'I Don't Need The Publicity'

Duane "Dog The Bounty Hunter" Chapman has had enough of trolls and internet sleuths insisting he joined the Brian Laundrie manhunt to garner fame. The bounty hunter joined the search to find the most wanted man in America — who has been deemed a person of interest in fiancé Gabby Petito's death after he returned alone from their cross-country road trip in her van and disappeared right before her body was found — to bring justice to the Petito family. However, Chapman has since taken the heat from people questioning his motives.
TV & VIDEOS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy