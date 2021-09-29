CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

International community will stop supporting Mali if it brings in mercenaries – France

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – France warned Mali on Thursday that it would lose the support of the international community if it agreed a deal with Russian mercenaries. Diplomatic and security sources have told Reuters that Mali’s year-old military junta is close to recruiting the Russian Wagner Group https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/exclusive-deal-allowing-russian-mercenaries-into-mali-is-close-sources-2021-09-13, and France has launched a diplomatic drive to thwart it, saying such an arrangement is “incompatible” with a continued French presence.

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
gizadeathstar.com

THAT FRANCE-GREECE PACT: BYPASSING NATO AND THE USA

I and many other sources in the new (alternative) media, not to mention the old (propatainment) media, have been sounding the alarm about the geopolitical fallout of the USA's botched Afghanistan withdrawal debacle. In that regard there has been a significant development with the recent signing of an arms-and-mutual-defense pact between France and Greece, according to the following article shared by V.S., for there are two highly important points that are highlighted in the article, with a third lying in the background:
POLITICS
BBC

Mali's plan for Russia mercenaries to replace French troops unsettles Sahel

There is deep international concern over Mali's discussions with the controversial Russian private military company, the Wagner group, but many Malians feel the Russians cannot replace French troops soon enough. The group was first identified in 2014 when it was backing pro-Russian separatists in the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Since...
MILITARY
Idaho8.com

Mali seeks to hire Russian mercenaries, says Russian Foreign Minister

Mali plans to hire private Russian mercenaries to assist with security in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Saturday. “Given the external support has been diminished from those who assumed an obligation to help eradicate terrorism there, they have turned to a private Russian military company,” Lavrov said at a press briefing at the United Nations headquarters in New York, referencing a French plan to draw down its own military presence in Mali.
WORLD
seattlepi.com

Top Russian diplomat defends mercenaries' presence in Mali

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat on Saturday defended the Mali government's right to hire a private Russian military company to help fight terrorists, accusing French troops in the country of failing to get rid of them and scolding the European Union for demanding that the Russian mercenaries leave.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mali#France#Mercenaries#Military Bases#International Community#Reuters#Russian#French#The United Nations#The Wagner Group
WNCY

France says Mali must stick to election timetable

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the United Nations on Monday that French military efforts to combat terrorism in the Sahel “are not sustainable without political stability and respect for the democratic process.”. “I particularly have in mind the timetable for elections in Mali, which...
WORLD
The Guardian

UK joins calls on Mali to end alleged deal with Russian mercenaries

The UK has joined a mounting international campaign of pressure on Mali’s military leaders to step back from a suspected deal with a Russian mercenary company, amid fears that the agreement will further complicate insecurity in the region. Mali’s leaders, battling a jihadist insurgency – and amid a fragile political...
WORLD
Reuters

Mali junta wiping its feet on blood of French soldiers, says angry France

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - France's Armed Forces minister defended her country's counterterrorism role in Mali and accused the military junta of hypocrisy, bad faith and wanting to delay a transition to democracy after the African country's prime minister said Paris was abandoning it. Relations between France and its former...
WORLD
AFP

Rebel attack kills 11 in C.Africa: official

Eleven civilians were killed by rebels in eastern Central African Republic (CAR), where government forces are battling armed groups, a senior official said on Wednesday. In Bambari, a city lying 380 kilometres (240 miles) east of the capital Bangui, rebels from the Union for Peace in Central Africa (UPC), one of the biggest armed groups in the region, recently killed two government troops.
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Country
Russia
94.3 Jack FM

Greece-France defence pact protects against third-party aggression-Greek PM

ATHENS (Reuters) – A new defence agreement between Greece and France will allow them to come to each other’s aid in the event of an external threat, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, amid increased tensions with Turkey. NATO allies Greece and France last month clinched a strategic...
POLITICS
AFP

Northwest Nigeria facing 'brewing humanitarian crisis'

Maryam Aliyu and her six children were lying next to each other fast asleep when gunmen broke into their home in northwest Nigeria. "They even stole the wrapper on which my children were sleeping," said Aliyu, tears rolling down her cheeks.
AFRICA
The Independent

Greek lawmakers to vote on defense pact with France

Greece’s lawmakers are set to vote Thursday on a broad five-year defense pact signed last week with France which includes a clause of mutual assistance in case of attack by a third party.Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis signed the deal with French President Emmanuel Macron during a Sept. 28 visit to Paris, during which Greece also announced it would be buying three French frigates for the Greek navy.The purchase and defense deal come at a time of generally increased tension between Greece and its fellow NATO member and neighbor Turkey over energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean.Thursday’s parliamentary debate...
POLITICS
94.3 Jack FM

Morocco names new government, keeps foreign and interior ministers

RABAT (Reuters) -Morocco’s King Mohammed named a new government on Thursday after last month’s election, keeping the foreign and interior ministers in place but appointing Nadia Fettah Alaoui as finance minister, the state news agency reported. In a monarchy where the king has final say on all major decisions, the...
WORLD
KTLA

Pandora Papers: Here are some of the world leaders named in investigation

A global investigation has revealed how the rich and powerful have being hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century. Collectively these assets are worth trillions of dollars. The investigation, dubbed the Pandora Papers, was published late Sunday and involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 […]
WORLD
The Independent

Ethiopia airs claims about UN officials; UN seeks documents

Days after kicking out seven U.N. officials, Ethiopia accused them without providing evidence Wednesday of inflating the magnitude of humanitarian crisis and taking sides in the war in its Tigray region, while U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pressed the country’s ambassador for documentation of the allegations.Speaking at a U.N. Security Council meeting, Ethiopian Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie laid out newly detailed claims about the seven officials who were ordered to leave the country last week. Among the allegations, the envoy claimed they inflated the number of needy people by over 1 million, cheered the Tigrayan forces who are fighting the...
POLITICS
AFP

Fast-rising politician pushes rebirth of war-scarred Iraqi city

With a five-star hotel, malls and other real estate projects, the Iraqi city of Ramadi, ruined by more than a decade of war, is witnessing a construction boom led by the parliamentary speaker. Mohammed al-Halbussi, trained as a civil engineer and who cultivates an image of dynamism, hails from the province of Anbar and is hoping to be re-elected in the October 10 national poll. Supporters say the vote here will be akin to a plebiscite in favour of a new term for Halbussi, and his movement, whom they credit for pushing Ramadi's nascent economic revival after it was left in rubble following the battle to defeat the Islamic State (IS) group. Sunni Muslim majority Ramadi is the capital of Anbar, a vast desert province west of Baghdad that covers a third of the country and extends to the borders with Syria, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.
MIDDLE EAST
94.3 Jack FM

UN rights body agrees to establish investigator on Afghanistan

GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. Human Rights Council agreed on Thursday to appoint a special rapporteur on Afghanistan to probe violations carried out by the Taliban and other parties to the conflict there. The vote on the resolution brought by the European Union was 28 states in favour with five...
POLITICS
94.3 Jack FM

Kremlin says NATO diplomatic expulsions undermine hope for dialogue

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Thursday NATO’s move to cut the size of Russia’s diplomatic mission almost completely undermined its hopes that relations could be normalised and dialogue resumed with the U.S.-led alliance. NATO expelled eight members of Russia’s mission to the alliance who were “undeclared Russian intelligence...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy