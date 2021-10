The Treasury Department granted a pair of licenses Friday allowing humanitarian aid for the people of Afghanistan while upholding U.S. economic sanctions against the Taliban. The waivers followed repeated pledges by President Biden and other top administration officials to maintain humanitarian aid to the Afghan people amid widespread food shortages and economic insecurity. Existing sanctions against the Taliban and some of its top leaders complicated efforts by non-governmental organizations and other aid groups to coordinate aid.

