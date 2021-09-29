Candlelight vigil held for Aaron Lowe, U of U football player killed in SLC shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A candlelight vigil is being held for Aaron Lowe, the University of Utah football player killed in a weekend shooting in Sugar House. Salt Lake City Police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning around 12:20 a.m., leaving the 21-year-old football player dead and another person, an unidentified female, in critical condition. Officers believe the shooting occurred after uninvited guests were asked to leave the home during the party. Police are still searching for the suspect and are actively investigating the scene.