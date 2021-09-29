CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mile High Morning: Broncos are serious contenders to win the AFC West, ESPN's Bill Barnwell says

By Sam Weaver
denverbroncos.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough the regular season has hardly just begun, the Broncos are off to a great start in the race for the AFC West. At 3-0, they have tackled each of their opponents with ease and are currently tied with the Raiders for the best record in the division. But with the Chargers and Chiefs not too far behind, it's hard to predict just how the AFC West teams may fare as the season goes on.

IN THIS ARTICLE
