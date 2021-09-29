Tractor trailer overturns on I-97 Wednesday morning; driver killed on scene

Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County.

Before 5:10 a.m., troopers were called to the area of southbound Interstate 97, at Benfield Boulevard, for a report of an overturned tractor-trailer.

According to a preliminary investigation, the tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-97 to the ramp to eastbound Benfield Boulevard. The driver failed to negotiate the curve, traveled down an embankment and into a ditch where it overturned.

The driver, a man, was ejected from the vehicle and trapped under the cab. He was declared dead at the scene.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration closed the ramp for about five hours following the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.