Man dies after crash with city bus

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 8 days ago
Police say a man is dead after a crash with a bus in Racine. They were called to the scene at Yout Street and Carter Street at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday.

The man, 28, was driving a motorized minibike. He wasn't wearing a helmet and suffered severe head trauma. Life saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful.

Racine Police investigators are asking anyone with any information, and any witnesses to call the Racine Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7817.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or use the P3 Tips App.

No further details were released.

