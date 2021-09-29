CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB MVP rankings: Top 10 for each league with Ohtani taking AL honor; Harper, Soto, Tatis battle in NL

By Matt Snyder
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 2021 Major League Baseball regular season in its waning days, it's time for our final installment in MVP watch. And with that, there is a shift in what we're going to be doing. For the past five weeks or so, I've been estimating how the race was shaping up, using my years of experience in closely watching BBWAA voting behavior to provide a snapshot of how the contenders would likely be slotted.

CBS Sports

2021 MLB awards picks: Juan Soto edges Bryce Harper for NL MVP; unanimous selections for AL MVP, Cy Young

The 2021 MLB regular season is in the books and the playoffs begin Tuesday, with the AL Wild Card Game in Fenway Park. The NL Wild Card Game will follow Wednesday, then the League Division Series round kicks off Thursday. Here's the full postseason schedule. MLB's major awards are regular season awards, and, as such, ballots are due before the postseason begins.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Angels star Shohei Ohtani puts final touches on AL MVP resume with latest historic feat

Even with the 2021 MLB regular season now mere days away from coming to a close, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is still bolstering his 2021 American League MVP resume. Coming into the Angels’ road game against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, Ohtani sat at 24 stolen bases on the season, which was already a career-high for him by a considerable amount. The two-way talent recorded the 25th and 26th stolen bases of his season during the contest.
MLB
Derrick

Soto takes over NL batting lead, Nationals beat Marlins 7-5

MIAMI (AP) — Juan Soto took over the NL batting lead, getting three hits and three RBIs to help the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 7-5 Wednesday night. Soto singled, doubled and hit his 27th homer, raising his average to .321 and passing former teammate Trea Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who began the night at .318. Soto walked twice and with 130 tied Bryce Harper’s team season record, set in 2018.
MLB
fantasyalarm.com

MLB Streaks & Trends: Soto is Rolling

Here's the link to the spreadsheet with the active hit streaks and the leaderboards I update each week for this column so you can link the player pages:. Looking for a wild card in the National League MVP race, part two? Soto's the hottest hitter on the planet right now with an eye popping .523/.633/.932 slash line over his last 13 games in 60 plate appearances. He's launched four home runs, scored 12 runs and driven in 10. Most impressive, he's recorded 15 walks (four intentional) versus four strikeouts in this sample and produced 41 batted ball events with seven barrels (17.1 percent) along with 21 hard hits...
MLB
FanSided

Washington Nationals: Juan Soto Is Making A Case For NL MVP

Don’t look now, but Juan Soto is cementing his place as NL MVP. In another disappointing Nationals season, the only thing that matters is that the young core continues to develop and Juan Soto receives the damn respect he deserves. Sadly, the media continues to punish those whose team isn’t in the playoff picture.
MLB
FanSided

Bryce Harper ranks top-5 in this single-season Phillies stat

Bryce Harper is putting up one of the best seasons in Phillies history. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is not just having a Most Valuable Player Award-caliber season, but also one of the best single seasons in franchise history. Harper is among the Top 5 — behind two Hall of...
MLB
Washington Post

The one way two-way star Shohei Ohtani is clearly the American League MVP

Perhaps the most fascinating story in baseball revolves around Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way phenomenon making his mark as both a hitter and a pitcher this season. Ohtani has been performing so well as both a hitter and pitcher that not even Babe Ruth makes for a fair comparable. And no matter how you define what it means to be the league’s most valuable player, Ohtani’s production and the return on investment he’s provided the Angels overwhelmingly makes him the only logical choice for the award.
MLB
ndsuspectrum.com

MLB MVP race

As the season winds down, a few clear MVP candidates have emerged in each league. With the regular season winding down in Major League Baseball, the talks of who will take the MVP crown have already begun with some clear front runners. We can’t talk about the MVP award without...
MLB
Bleacher Report

The Post-Hype Version of Bryce Harper Has Quietly Become NL MVP Front-Runner

The Bryce Harper hype started more than a decade ago. The first time I saw him, he was cranking balls out of Blair Field in Long Beach, California, the same park where the Long Beach State Dirtbags play. It's a tough park for power hitters because of the marine layer that gobbles up deep fly balls and stops them in their tracks.
MLB
fox40jackson.com

Bryce Harper is the NL MVP after ‘unbelievable’ turnaround, Baseball Hall of Famer says

Bryce Harper’s contract is finally paying out for the Philadelphia Phillies in his third season with the team. Harper is leading the charge in Philadelphia’s late-season push to the postseason. He’s having one of his best seasons since winning the National League MVP with the Washington Nationals in 2015 and is on the verge of winning the award for the second time.
MLB
NBC Sports

Soto's NL MVP odds take incredible leap with recent tear

As of 9:38 Friday morning, Juan Soto’s odds to win the National League MVP improved to +450 on PointsBet Sportsbook, a 1,550-point jump over the last 48 hours, aided by the insane tear the Nationals slugger has been on. With a little more than a week left in the regular season, Soto's odds to take home the award trail only former National Bryce Harper (-250) and the Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. (+325). A week ago, Soto's odds were +4000.
MLB
FanSided

Philadelphia Phillies legend says Bryce Harper is the NL MVP

Former Philadelphia Phillies MVP Mike Schmidt says Bryce Harper is the NL MVP. Philadelphia Phillies legend Mike Schmidt says that current Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is the NL MVP this season. It takes one to know one. Schmidt is a three-time MVP, 12-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove, six-time Silver Slugger,...
MLB
nbcsportsedge.com

Soto's MVP Surge

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Our power-hitting heroes lost their accelerating pace over the last week. They...
BASEBALL
Sporting News

Juan Soto for NL MVP? September stretch has Nationals outfielder presenting strong case

For all the talk of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s chase of the Triple Crown and Fernando Tatis Jr.'s dynamic play in San Diego, another 22-year-old has stolen the show in September. Juan Soto and the Nationals might be occupying the cellar of the NL East at 64-89, but that has certainly not been because of Soto. In September, he leads all MLB hitters in WAR, according to Fangraphs, and with the recent success he's surged into a tie with the Phillies' Bryce Harper among the fWAR leaders this season in the National League at 6.5.
MLB
Talk Nats

Game #154 is now on Juan Soto MVP watch!

For the final nine games of this season, Juan Soto is making his final push for an MVP, batting crown, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, and setting records. His hot streak may cost the Washington Nationals a spot or two in the 2022 draft, but this team would never roll over and try to tank. Last night, Soto put up two of the Nats’ three runs, and the bullpen barely held on to the 3-0 lead they were handed. With 64 wins in-hand as well as 89 losses, there are 81 possible win/loss possibilities with the odds great against the Nats finishing the season on a 12-game winning streak. But that would be like the Nats to do that , wouldn’t it?
MLB

