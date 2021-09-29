MLB MVP rankings: Top 10 for each league with Ohtani taking AL honor; Harper, Soto, Tatis battle in NL

For the final nine games of this season, Juan Soto is making his final push for an MVP, batting crown, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, and setting records. His hot streak may cost the Washington Nationals a spot or two in the 2022 draft, but this team would never roll over and try to tank. Last night, Soto put up two of the Nats’ three runs, and the bullpen barely held on to the 3-0 lead they were handed. With 64 wins in-hand as well as 89 losses, there are 81 possible win/loss possibilities with the odds great against the Nats finishing the season on a 12-game winning streak. But that would be like the Nats to do that , wouldn’t it?

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO