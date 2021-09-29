CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Study: 37 percent of COVID-19 patients report at least one long-term symptom

By Justine Coleman
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymYZf_0cBjzkDw00
© Getty Images

A large study released Wednesday found 37 percent of patients developed at least one long-term COVID-19 symptom three to six months after their infection, as scientists work to pin down the prevalence of the mysterious condition.

The University of Oxford and the National Institute for Health Research-Oxford Health Biomedical Research Centre determined that long COVID-19 symptoms were more common among people who were hospitalized and slightly more frequent among women.

Researchers analyzed data from more than 270,000 coronavirus survivors to identify the “nine core” long-term symptoms, including anxiety and depression, abnormal breathing, abdominal symptoms, pain and fatigue.

Older people and men were more likely to report breathing difficulties and cognitive problems in the study, while younger people and women documented more headaches, abdominal symptoms and anxiety and depression.

The study did not examine the causes, severity and duration of long COVID-19 symptoms. But it did compare long COVID-19 symptoms to those recovering from influenza and found people were 1.5 times more likely to develop the symptoms after COVID-19 infection.

Researchers said the study exemplified how many coronavirus survivors could be dealing with ongoing symptoms and called for more investigation.

“Research of different kinds is urgently needed to understand why not everyone recovers rapidly and fully from COVID-19,” Oxford psychiatry professor Paul Harrison said.

“We need to identify the mechanisms underlying the diverse symptoms that can affect survivors,” he added. “This information will be essential if the long-term health consequences of COVID-19 are to be prevented or treated effectively.”

Scientists have been digging into the enigma of long COVID-19 as patients have reported enduring symptoms months after their diagnosis.

A “limited” study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released earlier this month found one-third of participants in Long Beach, Calif., reported at least one long-term COVID-19 symptom two months after their positive test.

With more than 43 million cases in the U.S., these estimates suggest millions of Americans could be experiencing long COVID-19 symptoms.

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

People are developing diabetes after COVID-19. It might be because the virus messing with insulin-producing cells, new research suggests.

Some COVID-19 patients have been developing symptoms of diabetes after infection. This has scientists asking if COVID-19 could trigger diabetes. Early findings suggest that the coronavirus could be prompting the pancreas to self-destruct. The coronavirus could be harming vital cells in the pancreas and leaving people with diabetes , according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Covid 19 Symptoms#Psychiatry#The University Of Oxford
McKnight's

Long-term symptoms more likely to follow COVID-19 than influenza, study finds

Patients with COVID-19 have greater odds of experiencing long-term effects than patients who recover from a bout with influenza, a new study has found. The results suggest that these effects are linked directly to SARS-CoV-2 infection and are not just a general consequence of viral infection, say investigators from University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC News

Heart risks rare after Pfizer Covid vaccination, study finds

Getting at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine increased the risk of a rare type of heart inflammation, especially in young males, according to a large new study from researchers in Israel. However, the diagnosed cases were usually mild, and most of the patients were sent home without ongoing need for treatment.
news4sanantonio.com

New nationwide research underway to study long-term COVID impact on kids

There is new nationwide research to study the long-term impact on kids. The two-year study will look at 400 kids-- with and without Covid -- and with and without long-term symptoms. Doctors are looking for things like brain function. Are these kids getting the "brain fog" some patients have described?
KIDS
fox10phoenix.com

New study looks at symptoms among so-called COVID long-haulers

A study is currently underway in several states, including Arizona, on the long-haul symptoms of COVID-19 that some are experiencing. FOX 10's Christina Carilla spoke with Dr. Elizabeth Rice with the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine about the the risks kids may face with COVID-19 long haul symptoms.
INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Delirium: Scary Long-Term Effect in Patients With Severe COVID-19 Emerges

Recent reports have emerged that severe COVID-19 effects include 'unusually persistent delirium', an acutely disturbed state of mind that can be caused by several disorders. It turns out that being severely infected by COVID-19 virus also triggers similar traits to the sickest hospitalized patients, up to 80% of ICU patients, according to initial investigations. Loss of oxygen to the brain or widespread inflammation are considered as some of the contributing factors to the 'confusional state'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kynt1450.com

COVID-19 live updates: 37% of people may have at least one symptom months later

(NEW YORK) — The United States has been facing a COVID-19 surge as the more contagious delta variant continues to spread. More than 696,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.7 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
goodmenproject.com

Deciphering the Symptoms of Long COVID-19 Is Slow and Painstaking – For Both Sufferers and Their Physicians

My first patient that day was a woman in her early 40s, an avid marathon runner who had contracted COVID-19 in March 2020. Now, 13 months later, she noted that she still felt fatigued and short of breath. She also noticed her heart was racing whenever she walked around. She reported having daily headaches, numbness and tingling in her legs, and difficulty with memory, which had affected her work.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Audacy

The disparities among long COVID-19 patients

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of people who contract the coronavirus suffer what is known as long COVID-19, or lingering, extended symptoms, including loss of smell, severe fatigue and breathing problems months after the fact. There aren’t many reliable numbers for long COVID-19, but...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

351K+
Followers
40K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy