Bronx, NY

Safe Zone: Mini Deep Dive- Microaggressions and the Need for Allies

lehman.edu
 8 days ago

Week 6: Inclusion Week will include events/ activities that seek to inform students about fairness and equity-based on gender, race/ethnicity, socioeconomic status, ability, religion, or sexual orientation/identity. Zoom based presentation on Microaggressions and need for safety in LGBTQ+ community. Discussion on how intersecting marginalized identities put folx at greater risk....

events.lehman.edu

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

