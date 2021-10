N'Golo Kante has tested positive for COVID-19, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed. Kante will miss Chelsea's Champions League tie against Juventus on Wednesday in addition to their Premier League game against Southampton on Saturday. The UK requires anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus to isolate for 10 days which would suggest it would be unlikely that he would be able to join up with the France squad for their upcoming games, which include a UEFA Nations League semifinal against Belgium.

UEFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO