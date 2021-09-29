Intersection Reopens, Search Continues for Driver Who Allegedly Fled Serious Crash

(KNSI) — St. Cloud police say the driver of an SUV who allegedly caused a crash and then fled the scene is still on the loose. Around 9:41 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a three-vehicle crash at Stearns County Road 75 and 33rd Street South. Crash investigators say that a box truck, driven by a 30-year-old St. Cloud resident, was making a left turn to go south on 75 when an SUV, northbound on 75, ran a red light and collided with the truck. The SUV lost control and hit another vehicle, driven by a 69-year-old from Foley. They were not hurt. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.