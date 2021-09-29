This week’s Deals with Gold and Spotlight Sale revealed
Microsoft has revealed the latest batch of discounts for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 owners. For the next week, Gold members on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One can get 70 percent off Assassin’s Creed Unity, 70 percent off the Ultimate Edition of Ghost Recon Breakpoint, 45 percent off the Mafia: Trilogy, and 50 percent off Red Dead Redemption 2. The Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection is also reduced by 70 percent this week, which bundles together Assassin’s Creed IV, Rogue Remastered, Unity, Syndicate, Origins, and Odyssey in one package.egmnow.com
Comments / 0