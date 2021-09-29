CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Italy’s Draghi says will present broad tax reform plan to cabinet next week

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday he will present plans to cabinet next week for a broad overhaul of Italy’s tax system. The government said in the spring it would present the tax reform by July, but Draghi told reporters the delay was not due to disagreements among the ruling parties but simply to the amount of more pressing issues which had emerged recently.

