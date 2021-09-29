CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department mourns loss of K-9

By Aynae Simmons
 8 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department mourned the loss of one of their K-9s.

Dutch Shepherd “Evo” was as a narcotics detection dog and served other ways with the county.

Evo recently retired from patrol duties and lived his best life with his handler Sergeant S.K. Neal.

The sheriff’s department said he will be sorely missed.

