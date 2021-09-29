CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Hone your hybrid picking with Greg Koch's lesson on how to play Luna Girl

By Greg Koch
Guitar World Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuna Girl is the opening track on my latest album, From the Up’Nah, which I recorded with my group, the Koch Marshall Trio, featuring Toby Marshall on keyboards and my son Dylan on drums and percussion. The main riff in this song is crafted from a melodic line played in...

www.guitarworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Watch as Mastodon reach into the multiverse for new song, Teardrinker

Mastodon have debuted the video for Teardrinker, the second single from their “ambitious” new double-album, Hushed And Grim, which is due to land at the end of the month. The latest track from the Grammy-winning Atlanta band is an airy, cosmic ride, recalling the astral inspirations behind their trippy classic Crack The Skye in its footage.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Reverend revamps, rereleases its Flatroc model

As a result of popular demand, Reverend has announced the revival of its Flatroc electric guitar model. Though the latest iteration of the Flatroc looks to be a carbon copy of its predecessor upon initial inspection, a number of hardware tweaks and under-the-hood improvements have been introduced. First and foremost,...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Angeline Saris walks through her favorite bass tunes, talks heroes and details the gear behind her funk fusion sound

“I started playing bass in our high school jazz band when I was 15 years old. We were lucky enough to have one of those special teachers who goes the extra mile. He booked our band on a handful of cruise ships where Joe Henderson, Les McCann and Roy Hargrove were playing. I remember being 16 years old and watching them perform, totally transfixed. It was a magical time in my life and also the root of my love affair with the bass, jazz, and all things music.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Koch
Guitar World Magazine

John Mayall announces retirement from touring, telling fans “it is time for me to hang up my road shoes”

John Mayall has announced that he intends to retire from touring and limit his live appearances in the future. In a statement made on his Facebook page the British blues rock veteran said, “I have decided, due to the risks of the pandemic and my advancing age, that it is time for me to hang up my road shoes. As a result I will be radically reducing my touring schedule and will be limiting my performances to local shows near my home in California, and the occasional concert further afield.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Picking#Hone#The Pick
Guitar World Magazine

Pom Pom Squad: "There are varying degrees and styles of how somebody can play guitar. It’s not a one-size-fits-all"

As a musician, Mia Berrin, who fronts the Brooklyn, New York-based punk rock band, Pom Pom Squad, is savvy, kind-hearted and compelling. With the release of the band’s new LP, Death of a Cheerleader, Pom Pom Squad has been the talk of tastemaker outlets all over, from KEXP 90.3 in Seattle to these hallowed digital pages of Guitar World.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Lasse Revsbech and Svend Karlsson serve up “disgusting” death metal riffs in this playthrough of Baest's Purification Through Mutilation

With the March arrival of their latest album Necro Sapiens, Baest completed a knockout death-metal hat trick, following the success of their first two records, Danse Macabre and Venenum. Hailing from Aarhus, Denmark, the quintet – which consists of vocalist Simon Olsen, guitar duo Lasse Revsbech and Svend Karlsson, bassist...
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Samantha Fish: ”I’m finding modern tones to incorporate with the blues and rock ’n’ roll”

Samantha Fish’s seventh album, Faster, does just as its title suggests and takes things up a notch or two. The hooks are catchier than ever, the guitar work has yet more fire and, as the slightly provocative album artwork suggests, the record leaves the listener in little doubt that the Kansas City-born singer-songwriter is here to deliver straight-up swagger, with zero apologies.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Guitar World Magazine

Tom Morello shares his experiences as a young Black guitarist: "I used to disavow Jimi Hendrix because every gig I played, someone would yell, 'Play Foxy Lady'"

Tom Morello is one of the most successful and prolific electric guitar players in modern rock music, but he’s faced many challenges on his way to the top, particularly regarding racial bias and prejudice from some corners of the rock community, issues he details in-depth in a new interview. “There’s...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

John Mayer shares his advice on how to write the perfect guitar solo

At one point or another, every guitarist has debated what makes a “perfect” guitar solo. And earlier this year, Guitar World’s sister publication, Total Guitar, set out to answer this question once and for all. Using information gleaned from GW’s poll of the 50 greatest guitar solos of all time...
MUSIC
Santa Clarita Radio

Easy Ways To Learn How To Play Your Favorite Songs

There is no doubt that millions of people have had more time on their hands in the last year and a half or so, than anytime before. For most adults, the last time they had an extended period of free time would have been either the school holidays when they were younger, or during a gap year.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Guitar World Magazine

From extended blues workouts to cosmic guitar disco: here are this week's essential guitar tracks

The sun has risen on yet another Thursday, meaning it’s time for us to share our harvest of the past week’s best and most exciting guitar-heavy offerings. Mitski is back, and in typically phenomenal form, on Working for the Knife, Los Bitchos color irresistibly dance-y rhythms with vivid guitar textures on Las Panteras, Deap Vally bring the fuzz on Magic Medicine, and Trivium show their melodic and brutal sides on The Phalanx.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Vote for the greatest Beatles guitar song of all time!

To celebrate the release of Get Back, the long-awaited Beatles documentary, Total Guitar wants you to vote for the all-time greatest Beatles guitar song. There are so many to choose from – A Hard Day’s Night, with that iconic but contentious opening chord, Something, with its exquisite George Harrison solo, Blackbird, perfect in its simplicity, and Helter Skelter, a song so noisy and infamous that 'the world's most notorious rock band' Mötley Crüe covered it!
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Peter Frampton partners with Reverb to sell stage- and studio-used guitar gear

Items include a Marshall JMP 2061X amp head – which Frampton used with his signature talk box on his Grammy-winning album Fingerprints – and a range of acoustic and electric guitars. Peter Frampton has partnered with online music gear marketplace Reverb.com to sell a selection of his used gear. Coinciding...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Spotlight: Emerson Snowe

SOUNDS LIKE: Hypnotic indie-pop with a pseudo-sinister bite. LATEST DROP: Emerson Snowe's Splatterpunk (EP out now via Liberation) My current guitar, which I just purchased, is a Gretsch G5422G 12-string. As far as recording for Emerson Snowe’s Splatterpunk, it was written and recorded with a very, very cheap nylon-stringed acoustic, a Washburn acoustic, a Rickenbacker 4003 bass and a Roland Alpha Juno synth. There are no electric guitars at all – for lead lines I play a low octave of the lead on the nylon, and then the same an octave above. I usually chuck them under the lead vocals, too, to follow along. As far as the new guitar goes, I only just purchased it from Reverb. I came across it as I love the sound of Gretsches and have always wanted my own hollowbody. I saw a photo of Michael Nesmith with his 12 string Gretsch and fell in love with it instantly. So I did some research and came across the G5422G model, and it was beautiful. I own it in the walnut stain, although it is a lot more red than in the images – which I'm very happy with.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Cort expands its Gold Series with the Fishman Flex Blend-equipped Gold-OC8 Orchestra model

In recent times, Cort has unveiled some fairly impressive Gold Series acoustic guitars – most notably the four-and-a-half star-rated Gold-A6 and the four star-rated Gold-OC6. Now, the boutique acoustic brand is aiming to hit another home run with the lineup’s latest entry, the single-cutaway Orchestra Model Gold-OC8. Sporting a solid...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy