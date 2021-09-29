CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hitman 3 Season of Envy roadmap announced

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHitman 3‘s sixth season of content, Envy, is now underway. To start with, the premium Envy DLC is now available for owners of the Seven Deadly Sins Pack or to purchase separately. Players who own the DLC can tackle a new Escalation Contract in which they will compete against a rival assassin to unlock The Odium Suit, Cat’s Claw, and Jaeger 7 Green Eye Sniper Rifle.

