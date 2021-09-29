Joe Bonamassa unveils epic seven-minute title track of new album, Time Clocks

Flight Facilities has finally announced their sophomore album Forever. Seven years on from their debut Down To Earth in 2014, the Australian pair have been putting out various singles over the past year without saying there was an album on the way. Now there is one and they have released the latest single from it, “Forever” with Broods. The single was first started in 2016 in a LA lounge room and now gets its full release. Forever features Channel Tres, DRAMA, Emma Louise and others.

