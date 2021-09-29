CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Bonamassa unveils epic seven-minute title track of new album, Time Clocks

By Jackson Maxwell
Guitar World Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Joe Bonamassa announced a new solo album, Time Clocks, premiering a soul-infused single called The Heart That Never Waits in the process. Now, on top of that tune and the previously released blues-rock firecracker, Notches, we've been treated to the third single and title track from the album, a seven-minute epic that shows the blues guitar hero exploring some country territory.

