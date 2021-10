ANN ARBOR, MI – The highest court in the state will not hear the case of a man convicted of killing his neighbor for crack money in 2017. The Michigan Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday, Oct. 6, declining to review the appellate court’s decision to uphold the conviction of Claude Braziel III who was found guilty of slaying his neighbor and friend David Sloss for money to buy crack.

