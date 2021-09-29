CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algorand Virtual Machine Upgrade Fuels Simple, Even More Powerful Smart Contracts

By Algorand
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor protocol upgrade catalyzes wave of DeFi applications building on Algorand, the carbon-negative blockchain network. BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Algorand, the technology company powering the platform for next-generation blockchain-based applications, today announced the availability of the Algorand Virtual Machine (AVM), enhancing the open source blockchain's position as a leading smart contract platform. This upgrade to Algorand's Layer-1 protocol, now available on MainNet, provides robust tools for developers and organizations looking to build applications of the future on fast, scalable, low cost and stable infrastructure.

