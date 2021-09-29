Algorand Virtual Machine Upgrade Fuels Simple, Even More Powerful Smart Contracts

Sin7Y invited anonymous experts in the industry to provide some ideas and directions about EVM to think about - the problems currently under solving in a Q&A format. The security properties of smart contracts will require new audits with the new EVM behavior in mind. It will require developers to learn these new behaviors and be careful of them while they build smart contracts. There are two circuits(state circuit and EVM circuit) in the current zkevm scheme and maybe more (signatures circuit) Recursion allows for cheap onchain verification.

