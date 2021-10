After a long year of work and determination, Arkadelphia’s first butcher shop is now complete and open for business. Owner and CEO James Pruitt, who is from Gurdon but now resides in Arkadelphia, has waited a long time for this. “It’s been my dream as far back as I can remember. Owning my own business and doing what I love has been my motivation,” said Pruitt. “I’ve always considered myself as a great cook and griller when it comes to meat and seafood. I have a great knowledge of how different meats are cooked and prepared. People tend to agree with me about my cooking as well,”

