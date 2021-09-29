CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Finebaum: 'Dabo's dynasty is done'

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 8 days ago

After two uncharacteristic losses in September, Clemson has already fallen out of favor and out of the top-10 in the AP Poll.

That’s caused some in the national media to speculate whether this is the beginning of the end for Dabo Swinney and Co.

Paul Finebaum was asked the same question that was posed to both Heather Dinich and Robert Griffin III on ESPN’s Get Up! show Wednesday morning:“Are Clemson’s days as a national powerhouse, have we seen that come to an end?”

Finebaum, of course, gave a pointed answer that won’t surprise anyone.

“Dabo’s dynasty is done,” Finebaum said. “I don’t like anything I see there. I respect what Heather has just gone through saying, but I strongly and vehemently disagree. They lost one coach (Jeff Scott) a couple of years ago to USF. I think that was a big loss. This is a staff that has always been together, but I think it’s getting stale.

“Yes, recruiting is still good, but will it be elite after what we just got through watching? This doesn’t look like Clemson is part of the cool kids anymore and I think they’re gonna pay for it in recruiting. They play in a terrible league, which will hurt them even more.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

On3.com

Tim Tebow fires back at Paul Finebaum's criticism of Clemson

Clemson has seen major struggles to begin the 2021 season. The Tigers are 2-2 on the year after a double overtime loss to a quality NC State team in Week 4. Clemson’s offense has not been good to start the year, and that resulted in ESPN’s Paul Finebaum laying into Clemson’s struggles, going as far to say as the Dabo Swinney dynasty is over.
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Paul Finebaum targets Dabo Swinney, Clemson again

Paul Finebaum was very critical of Dabo Swinney and Clemson after losing to NC State last week. Clemson bounced back with a 19-13 victory over Boston College, although the offense still saw struggles in the win. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 13 of his 28 passes for a season high 207...
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum offers warning about Ed Orgeron's future following latest loss

LSU suffered a difficult loss Saturday night in Tiger Stadium against Auburn, and it did not help Ed Orgeron’s standing with the LSU faithful. Given the Tigers’ upcoming schedule, Orgeron needs a huge turnaround to be able to right the ship, and get things back on track. That was the view of ESPN commentator Paul Finebaum, who spoke on the ESPN College Football Podcast.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney sounds undecided on Clemson's QB position moving forward

Dabo Swinney has to be frustrated following Clemson’s 27-21 overtime loss to NC State, but really, everyone could see a loss coming for a couple of weeks. Clemson’s offense has been on life support, and it’s looked like it hasn’t been able to bust a grape in September, even with 5-star QB DJ Uiagalelei at the helm. Uiagalelei, as he has all season, struggled again Saturday in the loss to the Wolfpack, connecting on just 12 of 26 passing attempts for 111 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 INT.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney On Struggles of Clemson Offense: 'It's Not Complicated, It's Simple Really'

There has been much debate through the early part of the season over what it is that ails the Clemson offense. The Tigers have struggled to move the ball with any consistency during the team's 2-2 start. While every fan with a Twitter account seems to know how to fix the inept offense, head coach Dabo Swinney isn't seeking any outside advice at this time. In fact, he already knows where the issues lie.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 19-13 win over Boston College

Following Clemson's 19-13 win over Boston College in Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "We were down 10 or 11 guys, it was crazy. Just a mash unit out there. Will Putnam couldn't go because of a bad toe. We lose Davis (Allen) which impacted us on special teams a ton; his backup goes in a gets a huge missed assignment. We lose E.J., Frank, Galloway, Will Taylor, Justyn Ross... Mario Goodrich couldn't go, we were hopeful we could go. Fred was out again. Joseph Charleston's hamstring. Just a crazy, crazy situation and guys kept stepping up. Think about Sage Ennis, who hadn't caught a ball since high school and was out all last year and he made a big first-down conversion coming off the goal line."
COLLEGE SPORTS
