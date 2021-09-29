New wing-centric restaurant opening in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – Wing It On!, the fan-favorite wing joint known for its always fresh, never-frozen, all-natural wings ’n wiches, has announced the opening of a new location in the greater Birmingham area.

Situated at 7268 Gadsden Highway STE 104 in Trussville at the Shoppes at Deerfoot, the new Wing It On! location offers dine-in, takeout, curbside pick-up and third-party delivery, Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The owners of this location, Jayraj Patel and Hiren Patel, bring with them a significant amount of local entrepreneurial experience in the hospitality industry and a passion for quality and the customer experience.

“Our team noticed there was a lack of great-tasting chicken wing options in and around Trussville, so we saw this as a major opportunity,” said Jayraj, who serves as managing partner. “After doing our due diligence and looking at a number of different brands, we knew Wing It On! was the right fit because of the fantastic quality and remarkable infrastructure already in place to support us. We are very excited to introduce a better chicken concept to our friends and neighbors in Trussville.”

With a simplified, innovative menu, Wing It On! characterizes its fare as “true Buffalo-quality wing cooked and sauced or seasoned to perfection.”In addition, the restaurant also serves a full-line up of hand-crafted crispy chicken sandwiches, sides and customizable seasoned fries.

“This talented duo of individuals is the perfect group to introduce Wing It On! to Central Alabama, and I’m delighted to bring our delicious menu offerings to the Trussville community,” said Matt Ensero, CEO and founder of Wing It On!. “Jayraj and Hiren’s knowledge and ties to the area will be important to the success of the location.”