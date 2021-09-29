Marina Rodriguez Net Worth, MMA Career, Income, Personal life, and more
NameMarina Rodriguez Net Worth$500k – $1 million Age34 ResidenceFlorianopolis, Brazil Sources of WealthMMA Height5 ft 6 in MMA record14-1-2 Last updatedSeptember 2021. Marina Rodriguez is one of the top strawweight fighters in the UFC. Marina Rodriguez net worth is estimated to be around $500k – $1 million. The fighter has exceptional talent and is one of the most dominating fighters in her division. Rodrguez is currently #6 in rankings and is looking to climb up to the top of the mountain.firstsportz.com
