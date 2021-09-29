New World Factions & Companies explained: how to join them and what the differences are

There’s a fresh and bountiful island just waiting to be taken in New World — and once you join one of the three factions, you can do just that. The primary island setting is split into different regions and territories. The more of these areas your faction captures, the more rewards you’ll earn. Some buffs are locked to the territory, while others are applied globally once you capture the correct fort. If you’re aiming to turn your faction into a crafting powerhouse, or if you want to increase the rewards you’ll earn from Faction Missions, there are specific territories you’ll want your faction to grab first.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO