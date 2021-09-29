CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New World Factions & Companies explained: how to join them and what the differences are

Cover picture for the articleHow do you join a Faction or a Company in New World? Amazon's new MMO New World features both PvP and PvE gameplay, and even though it is theoretically possible to go it alone and still enjoy some of the features, joining up with other players is a lot more fun. The complex social heirarchies of New World are divided up into Factions and Companies — two separate, but linked, types of player organisation. It can all be a bit confusing, though, so below we've laid out the difference between them, as well as how to join a Faction or Company.

