Implementing Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) for Increasing a Convolutional Neural Network’s (CNN) Performance

towardsdatascience.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Learning has become the state of the art domain for analyzing high-level data sets and extrapolating hidden information. Models are created in Machine Learning for various reasons, such as for classification or prediction tasks. Specifically, Convolution Neural Networks (CNNs), have shown great potential in image analysis and feature extraction. One problem with training machine learning models on images is the use of datasets that are small and lack diversity leads to ineffective and inaccurate models. To overcome this problem, augmenting images in a small dataset can be implemented to increase the size of the dataset and create a more efficient model for the task to be completed.

