Where You Can Find The Best Coffee In Oregon

By Zuri Anderson
 8 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

There are so many things to love about coffee. The caffeine, the flavors, the different ways to can be made into drinks -- from mochas and lattes to frappuccinos.

Whether it gives you a start to your morning , or it's the perfect drink for some snacks, people around the world love to sit down with a cup of joe. With so many cafes, bakeries , and other joints selling coffee, where can you find the best sip in your area?

Eat This, Not That! has you covered. Writers got to work listing the best coffee shop in each state. According to the website, the best place to grab a cup of coffee in Oregon is...

Sleepy Monk Coffee !

This Cannon Beach spot has all kinds of coffee for you to sample, from medium to dark roasts. Don't forget to grab a pastry with that drink!

Here's what writers had to say about this coffee shop:

"For some, hygge is a trend. For Sleepy Monk Coffee, it's just their natural state. The quaint coffee house is a neighborhood mainstay with hundreds of glowing reviews online. There are dozens of different blends of small-batch roasted beans, so you'll find more than a few cups of coffee you'll want to cozy up to."

Click here to see the full list.

