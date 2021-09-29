CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man discovers squirrel stashed 42 gallons of nuts in his van

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 8 days ago
Well, this is a nutty situation.

A North Dakota man stumbled across thousands of black walnuts stashed throughout his Chevy Avalanche by a squirrel who seems to be preparing for upcoming winter, according to a Local 12 WKRC-TV report.

Bill Fischer’s (the man in question) truck happens to be parked next to a black walnut tree in the yard of his home, apparently making it the most convenient destination for a red squirrel to load on the tiny nuts that resembled the size of lemons.

“A lot of places, in the radiator fan, all the way through here, that corner has been covered full with walnuts. It was planning on camping there for the winter,” Fischer told the outlet in a video.

Fischer is fairly confident that one squirrel was able to pull off the nut transport operation, which spanned a few days and resulted in 42 gallons of black walnuts being stored in every inch of his truck.

“I had to pull the fenders off and clean out all the walnuts out and thought I had them all and took it down the road, turned the corner and found one rolling inside the windshield where the wipers go,” he continued.

Although Fischer removed a significant amount of the black walnuts, he is convinced that there are still a few more that he hasn’t uncovered yet.

As for the squirrel and the nut operation, it’s unfortunately back to the drawing board.

