CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Visa to open new Midtown office, add nearly 1,000 new jobs

By Collin Kelley
Atlanta Intown
Atlanta Intown
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wNYFZ_0cBjvxJJ00 Credit card and financial services company will open a new office in Midtown creating almost 1,000 new jobs.

Visa will take over the old Norfolk Southern space at 1200 Peachtree St. with the office concentrating  on technology and client services teams. Several global and regional company leaders will be re-locate to Atlanta to support its employee base, according to a press release.

“Visa continues to grow, it is critical we have a strong local presence in areas where we do meaningful business,” said Kim Lawrence, Visa’s head of the U.S. market. “Growing our presence and workforce in Atlanta will enable Visa to serve our clients more effectively, support talent development and contribute to the long-term success of local communities.”

Visa said it was committed to investing in skills development and training for local talent and technical experts by partnering with the Georgia Fintech Academy and other regional colleges and universities on student engagement, early-career recruiting, education and mentorship programs.

Visa will also collaborate with the Advanced Technology Development Center at Georgia Tech to support entrepreneurs creating solutions for payments, financial services, and commerce.

The company said it would continue to provide local small businesses with access to capital, technology and tools to help their businesses thrive through She’s Next, Empowered by Visa and Visa’s online small business hub .

For more information about open roles and opportunities with Visa in Atlanta, visit: https://vi.sa/AtlantaCareers

The post Visa to open new Midtown office, add nearly 1,000 new jobs appeared first on Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Atlanta Intown

Third Midtown Union tower tops out

Midtown Union, a three-tower development located between West Peachtree and Spring Streets at Arts Center Way, held a topping out ceremony this week on its 26-story office tower. The 612,000 square foot office tower will be anchored by the future headquarters of Invesco. The mixed-use development designed by Cooper Carry will also have a 26-story, […] The post Third Midtown Union tower tops out appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ECONOMY
Reporter Newspapers

A look inside the Thompson Buckhead hotel

Buckhead’s newest hotel will feature a private rooftop club and a restaurant called Dirty Rascal. The Thompson Buckhead is expected to open this winter, marking the hotel brand’s entry into the Atlanta market. The roughly $90 million hotel could help expand the walkable Buckhead Village, as more development shifts east toward Piedmont Road. The hotel […] The post A look inside the Thompson Buckhead hotel appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Intown

Beyond the BeltLine: Ryan Gravel’s new Aftercar space will jumpstart conversations about the city’s future

Ryan Gravel, the urban planner whose master’s thesis became the Atlanta BeltLine, has a new vision to help start conversations about the future of the city. Gravel plans to open Aftercar this November in the basement of the Telephone Factory Lofts, which are adjacent to the BeltLine’s bustling Eastside Trail in Poncey-Highland. Aftercar will be… The post Beyond the BeltLine: Ryan Gravel’s new Aftercar space will jumpstart conversations about the city’s future appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Intown

City Council approves new round of emergency rental assistance funds

The Atlanta City Council approved a new round of emergency rental assistance funds at its Monday meeting. The legislation authorizes the city’s chief financial officer to amend the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act 2020 fund budget by adding approximately $12 million awarded to the City of Atlanta from the Emergency Rental Assistance… The post City Council approves new round of emergency rental assistance funds appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Commerce, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: APS Equity & Social Justice Center; tag renewal kiosks; DeKalb film & tv to generate $1 billion

The Atlanta Public Schools Center for Equity & Social Justice will host a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of the center on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 5 p.m. The center, which will be located at the Alonzo A. Crim Center for Learning & Leadership at 130 Trinity Ave., was stablished as the district’s… The post News Briefs: APS Equity & Social Justice Center; tag renewal kiosks; DeKalb film & tv to generate $1 billion appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Intown

Buckhead cityhood opponents release study on financial impact for Atlanta, school system

Opponents of the Buckhead cityhood effort released a study Thursday that claims there would be a substantial financial impact on the city of Atlanta if Buckhead were to secede. The study says that the net fiscal loss to Atlanta would range from $80 million to $116 million per year if Buckhead were to break off.… The post Buckhead cityhood opponents release study on financial impact for Atlanta, school system appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Intown

Intuit to buy Atlanta-based Mailchimp for $12 billion in cash and stocks

Intuit will buy Atlanta-based email marketing company Mailchimp for $12 billion in cash and stock, according to an announcement released today by both companies. Intuit, which offers financial services including QuickBooks, TurboTax and Credit Karma, said it will use the acquisition to “become the center of small business growth” and “disrupt the small business mid-market.”… The post Intuit to buy Atlanta-based Mailchimp for $12 billion in cash and stocks appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Intown

New study shows Buckhead City could be financially feasible

A group trying to break off Buckhead from Atlanta released a feasibility study that claims an independent city could raise more than $200 million a year in revenue, with almost $114 million in surplus. The Buckhead City Committee commissioned Valdosta State University’s Center for South Georgia Regional Impact for the study, which asserts the proposed “Buckhead City”… The post New study shows Buckhead City could be financially feasible appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown#A Visa
Atlanta Intown

Request for proposals sought to build affordable housing across from Atlanta City Hall

The City of Atlanta has issued a request for proposals to build affordable housing on a vacant lot across from City Hall in Downtown. The 1.3-acre property at the corner of Trinity and Central avenues would put the issue of affordable housing on the city’s doorstep. Invest Atlanta—the city’s development authority— in partnership with the… The post Request for proposals sought to build affordable housing across from Atlanta City Hall appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
246
Followers
226
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta Intown covers Atlanta's most dynamic and influential neighborhoods including Morningside, Virginia-Highland, Ansley Park, Midtown, Inman Park, Candler Park, Druid Hills and more.

 https://atlantaintownpaper.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy