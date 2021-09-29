CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Week 4 with Bills Wire

By Mark Lane
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33CWGf_0cBjvuf800

The Houston Texans know they have a big challenge on their hands in Week 4 when they go to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills.

Coach David Culley, who was the quarterbacks coach in Buffalo from 2017-18, was a part of the early transformation under Sean McDermott. Now, the transition is complete and the Bills are one of the top teams in the AFC.

“That’s a very good football team,” said Culley. “That’s a playoff caliber football team. They are very good in all phases. Offensively, defensively, and special teams, they have been very consistent. It’s a well- coached football team that’s got a lot of good football players on it.”

To get ready for Week 4, Nick Wojton, managing editor for the Bills Wire, stops by to help give a preview.

TW: What has the defense learned since the AFC Championship Game?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIuG7_0cBjvuf800
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

NW: How to rush the passer. First-round rookie Greg Rousseau was said to be a “project” pick, but he has proven to be ready for the pros. AJ Epenesa is also having a solid second season while Star Lotulelei returning (COVID opt out) to the middle of the defensive line as a space eater is helping everyone. He has also helped Buffalo’s run defense which was suspect last season.

TW: Much was made of the no vax stuff. Has that been an issue three games in?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dF6BG_0cBjvuf800
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

NW: It’s still there. Cole Beasley is at the center of it, of course, but after being way too active on Twitter discussing it, he’s finally stopped tweeting. Now much of that focus in Buffalo has to do with off the field. After Week 1, the Bills decided to mandate fan vaccinations to attend games. Their second home game was last week but there have been reports of vaccine checks being… very lax. It’ll be curious to see if the team takes it more serious for the Texans this week after being criticized twice now.

TW: How was David Culley REALLY as QB coach in Buffalo?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHH1y_0cBjvuf800
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

NW: Him being named head coach in Houston was a head-turner to those in Buffalo. Early in Josh Allen’s career, he went through those typical rookie struggles and no one really blamed Culley for those, but Allen certainly never improved as a passer under Culley’s watch. Many clamored for him to be replaced because he was the guy helping groom a young QB… and almost all of his coaching history had to do with wide receivers? Made little sense. Culley was always viewed as a curious choice for the QB coach job, but then those wanting him replaced got a blessing in disguise. The Ravens went on to give him a promotion and poached him from the Bills. Ken Dorsey replaced him and he’s viewed as the offensive coordinator in waiting if Brian Daboll takes a head-coaching gig down the line.

TW: Who are some underrated Bills fans need to pay attention to?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wDnNR_0cBjvuf800
Jamie Germano-Imagn Content Services, LLC

NW: Linebacker Matt Milano is off to a great start. Last week PFF had him graded as their top LB, and this week he’s No. 2. Defensively I’ll also toss Rousseau and Epenesa in there as well. On offense, Texas folks will know Beasley, but nationally, he’s a bit overlooked since he plays with the likes of Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders. Allen counts on Beasley a lot.

TW: What is your Bills fantasy advice for Week 4?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OvluJ_0cBjvuf800
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

If you can get RB Zack Moss still, do it. In Week 1, he was a surprise inactive. In Week 2, he scored twice but still was behind Devin Singletary in terms of snap counts and he fumbled. Last week, Moss scored again and out-snapped Singletary. Get Moss if you can, and potentially look to get something via trade for Singletary.

TW: What is your prediction?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLi9j_0cBjvuf800
(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

No disrespect to the Texans, but this one has to be a blowout for Buffalo. The Bills stumbled out of the gate against the Steelers, but Pittsburgh does have a great pass rush which ruined their game plan. Unless the Texans all channel their inner T.J. Watt (too soon post-J.J.?), the Bills will roll. I’ll even go them covering the big 17-ish point spread. Bills 34, Texans 10.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

