Matt Patricia, Malcolm Butler exchanged words leading up to corner's mysterious Super Bowl benching, book says

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patriots dynasty is under the microscope this week thanks to Tom Brady making his return to Foxborough, with the Buccaneers set to take on the Patriots for Sunday Night Football. While the bulk of this week will be dissecting Brady's departure from Bill Belichick and the Patriots, we also just got a bit more information about one of the more puzzling decisions in New England's two-decade run of dominance -- the benching of Malcolm Butler during Super Bowl LII.

