College Sports

Matthew Butler named a semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LNfuV_0cBjvdu100

Nominated by Tennessee as the team’s best scholar-athlete, Matthew Butler has been named a 2021 semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is annually bestowed by the National Football Foundation to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete.

Information provided by the National Football Foundation:

Butler, a returning starter at defensive end for the Vols who has appeared in 44 games during his time in Knoxville, maintains a 3.63 GPA in Pollical Science.

As a semifinalist, he will have:

An opportunity to receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship, which is awarded to each of the 12-to-14 finalists for the Campbell Trophy.

An opportunity to travel to Las Vegas for the NFF Annual Awards Dinner, where each finalist will accept their scholarship and meet the 32 College Football Hall of Famers being inducted this year, including Tony Romo, Carson Palmer, Bob Stoops, Eric Dickerson and the countless other legends who will be attending the event.

An opportunity to be the winner of the coveted 24-pound bronze Campbell Trophy, which comes with a $25,000 post-graduate scholarship and an appearance on the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

An opportunity to win a $5,000 donation from Fidelity Investments to support the school’s academic services department.

Past winners include Peyton Manning (Tennessee), Chad Pennington (Marshall), Tim Tebow (Florida), Sam Acho (Texas), Justin Herbert (Oregon) and last year’s recipient Brady White from Memphis.

Peyton Manning (1997) and Michael Munoz (2004) won the Campbell Trophy.

Tennessee Finalists Include:

Neyle Sollee, 1959

Bob Johnson, 1967

Donald Denbo, 1970

Michael Mauck, 1976

Brandon Kennedy, 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rLkTN_0cBjvdu100

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

