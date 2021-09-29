Brilliant Patter From the Best of Scottish Twitter

Cannae do better than the Scots when it comes to funny banter, and Scottish Twitter continues to prove it time and time again. Why do I cry-laugh whenever I scroll through Scottish Twitter? I'm not sure if it has more to do with the fact that I'm American and get a kick out of reading the tweets in my head in an exaggerated Scottish accent, or if the Scots are just naturally witty folk. If you haven't yet experienced the joy of reading a bunch of these brilliant belters and anecdotes at once, it's your lucky day.