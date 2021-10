"Chris Laundrie is assisting Law Enforcement today in the search for Brian," according to attorney Steven Bertolino. The remnants of a freshly abandoned campsite were recently found by authorities scouring a Florida preserve for Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old fugitive who vanished days before his former fiancée Gabby Petito's body was found in Wyoming.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO