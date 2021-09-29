CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montague, MA

Montague implements mask mandate

Cover picture for the articleMONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Montague Selectboard voted on Monday requiring masks to be worn in public indoor spaces in effect beginning on October 4. According to the town’s website, masks are required effective immediately inside town buildings and in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status beginning on Monday, October 4. Indoor spaces are defined as all places in the Town of Montague such as supermarkets, restaurants, and shops.

