Claro Healthcare inks 23K sf lease as sublease from Cushman & Wakefield expires

Brett White, Executive Chairman And CEO at Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 4, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Brett White exercised options to purchase 7,960 Cushman & Wakefield shares at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $79,600 on October 4. They then sold their shares on multiple transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $18.73 to $18.84 to raise a total of $1,066,384 from the stock sale.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO