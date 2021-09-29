CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claro Healthcare inks 23K sf lease as sublease from Cushman & Wakefield expires

By Connie Kim
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaro Healthcare LLC, a healthcare consulting company, signed a long-term lease at the 41-story 200 South Wacker building in the West Loop. Claro inked a deal for a 22,673-square-foot space on the 28th floor with building landlord John Hancock Life Insurance on Tuesday. The healthcare consulting company took over the sublease from the original tenant Cushman & Wakefield in 2017 that will expire in December. The lease will start in January after the sublease ends.

