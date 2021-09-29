Whitney Beatty of Josephine & Billie’s: “A trusted circle”
Entrepreneurship is lonely. Especially for solo founders. Build a community of entrepreneurs around yourself that you can talk to. You have to have people that you can vent to, bounce ideas off of, people who you trust and whose opinions you value. There’s a danger of working in a silo, your ideas may very well be brilliant — or you can be hyping up your own trash. Make sure you have people around who you trust.thriveglobal.com
