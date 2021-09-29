CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pentagon brass play defense on Capitol Hill amid calls for their heads

By Mike Brest, Washington Examiner
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefense Sec. Lloyd Austin and Gens. Mark Milley and Frank McKenzie spent roughly six hours in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday tackling questions about their recommendations to President Joe Biden, the Americans left behind in Afghanistan, and the terror threat moving forward. Milley, chairman of the...

