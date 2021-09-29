Looking back in time at the establishment of Hurricane Baptist Church in 1886, it is shown as one of community unity as the Reverend Gray Jordan Robbins had begun a summer ministry in the neighborhoods surrounding Esperanza. Later in the autumn, a group of Christians met to write a constitution for New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, on October 31, 1886. Some of the surnames that are included with the founders and the builders of the church are as follows: Robbins, Nowlin, Warren, Todd, Hale, Russell, and Dillard. Oral tradition has that it was a “brush arbor” or a simple, open-sided structure. By God’s Grace, the church grew over the years with a new building built in 1911. The Pontotoc Sentinel stated that the good people of Hurricane community have united their hearts and hands and built a nice church known as New Prospect as it was swiftly constructed in one month. In 1936 this congregation celebrated fifty years. In 1940 a brick veneer church was built with the leadership of Bro. Percy Ray, and it stood until 2007. Our current church building was dedicated on October 5, 2008. Our current pastor is Bro. Philip Brock.