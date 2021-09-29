CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pontotoc County, MS

Hurricane

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Looking back in time at the establishment of Hurricane Baptist Church in 1886, it is shown as one of community unity as the Reverend Gray Jordan Robbins had begun a summer ministry in the neighborhoods surrounding Esperanza. Later in the autumn, a group of Christians met to write a constitution for New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, on October 31, 1886. Some of the surnames that are included with the founders and the builders of the church are as follows: Robbins, Nowlin, Warren, Todd, Hale, Russell, and Dillard. Oral tradition has that it was a “brush arbor” or a simple, open-sided structure. By God’s Grace, the church grew over the years with a new building built in 1911. The Pontotoc Sentinel stated that the good people of Hurricane community have united their hearts and hands and built a nice church known as New Prospect as it was swiftly constructed in one month. In 1936 this congregation celebrated fifty years. In 1940 a brick veneer church was built with the leadership of Bro. Percy Ray, and it stood until 2007. Our current church building was dedicated on October 5, 2008. Our current pastor is Bro. Philip Brock.

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Report details Trump’s all-out bid to undo election results

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn his 2020 election defeat brought the Justice Department to the brink of chaos, and prompted top officials there and at the White House to threaten to resign, a Senate Judiciary Committee report found. The report released Thursday by the Democratic-run committee...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calhoun City, MS
City
Jackson, MS
State
Florida State
Local
Mississippi Basketball
County
Pontotoc County, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Etta, MS
City
Woodland, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
City
Marietta, MS
Reuters

Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Two journalists whose work has angered the authorities in Russia and the Philippines were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, honouring the right to free speech which the prize-giving committee described as under threat around the globe. Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were given...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Basketball#Extreme Weather#Hurricane Baptist Church#Christians#Brush Arbor#The Pontotoc Sentinel
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy