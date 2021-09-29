Animal Welfare Leagues of Alexandria and Arlington Team Up to Vaccinate Pets and People

ALEXANDRIA, VA–On Sept. 25, the Animal Welfare Leagues of Alexandria and Arlington teamed up to vaccinate both pets and people. “By connecting with people and their pets at the same time, we have the opportunity to make our community a healthier and safer place for all of its residents,” says the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria’s Joanna Fortin, Director of Community Programs. “Today we worked with hundreds of our neighbors to ensure that they all received the care and support they deserve.”