Re “ ‘I have come too far, and I love me just as I am’ ” (Metro, Sept. 19): I appreciated both Kay Lazar’s article about the skin disorder vitiligo and John Tlumacki’s photos, which drew me to the article. This information needs to get out to the public, since too many people suffer emotionally from this disease, which currently has no cure. As the article states, the emotional toll is great and could be lessened if primary and mental health care providers and the general public knew where to get information and support. VITFriends does just that, but the article mentioned VITFriends only in passing.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO