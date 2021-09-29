Baptist Union County named a High Performing Hospital by U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report named Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County a High Performing Hospital for 2021-22. Baptist Union County earned a high-performing rating for orthopedic procedures focused on hip fractures. This rating recognizes care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by such factors as patient outcomes. High Performing is the highest rating U.S. News awards for this type of care.www.djournal.com
