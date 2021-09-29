The internet's swooning over this Nintendo Switch GameCube concept

Throughout its six-year lifespan, the Nintendo GameCube managed to amass a sizable library of games. Officially, 653 games were released on the system from first-party Nintendo studios and other second- and third-party developers. In the years since production on the GameCube was halted, Nintendo has occasionally dipped into that vault of games and re-released them on newer consoles. There has been some hope that, with the console turning 20-years-old, that Nintendo would announce a dedicated GameCube virtual console for the Switch, but so far nothing concrete has emerged. We've put together a list of the best GameCube games--in alphabetical order--to celebrate the enduring legacy of Nintendo's box-shaped underdog with a carrying handle.

