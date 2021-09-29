CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans star WRs Julio Jones, A.J. Brown dealing with injuries

By Zachary Links
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 8 days ago
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) and Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11). Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Jones and A.J. Brown might not face the Jets on Sunday. Jones is receiving treatment for a leg injury while Brown may miss a week or two with a hamstring injury (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport).

Jones, one of the greatest receivers of his generation, set Falcons franchise records in receptions (848) and receiving yards (12,896). On top of that, his 60 receiving touchdowns trail only Roddy White's 63. He’s already given the Titans one vintage performance, a six-catch, 128-yard outing against the Seahawks in Week 2. Through three games, Jones has notched 12 catches for 204 yards.

Brown turned in one of the better rookie WR years in recent memory and followed it up with a strong 2020 encore. Last year, Brown finished out with 70 grabs for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl. So far, he’s got seven grabs for 92 yards and one score, though his Week 3 game was effectively wiped out by the hamstring issue.

