New Albany, MS

UM pharmacy student Mary Robbins of New Albany receives white coat

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 8 days ago

University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy student Mary Robbins of New Albany received the traditional white coat at a ceremony at the Gertrude C. Ford Center in Oxford. Robbins was one of 102 students to don the white coat and recite the Pledge of Professionalism that binds them to the responsibilities of the profession. The white coat is a symbol of professionalism, and this ceremony marks the beginning of their professional journey toward becoming a pharmacist.

