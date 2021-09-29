CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You Have This Meat at Home, Throw It Away, USDA Says

By Sarah Crow
Best Life
Best Life
 8 days ago
Grilling season may be coming to a close, but that isn't stopping many avowed carnivores from making their favorite meat-based meals right at home. However, before you go prepare your next hot dog, you may want to double-check where it came from. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) just announced that thousands of pounds of hot dogs are being recalled right now due to the risk of serious illness they pose to anyone who consumes them. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this product now.

