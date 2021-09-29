CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Dollar Tree raising some prices above $1

By Leada Gore
AL.com
AL.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A store best known for its one-price fits all model is making some changes. Dollar Tree said it will roll out some prices above $1 in selected locations. Other price points up to $5 will be added at its Dollar Tree Plus stores as well. The additional products will enable...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Dollar Tree No Longer a Pure Play Dollar Store and That's Okay

Rich has been a Fool since 1998 and writing for the site since 2004. After 20 years of patrolling the mean streets of suburbia, he hung up his badge and gun to take up a pen full time. Having made the streets safe for Truth, Justice, and Krispy Kreme donuts, he now patrols the markets looking for companies he can lock up as long-term holdings in a portfolio. His coverage reflects his passion for motorcycles, booze, and guns (though not enjoyed all at the same time...usually), but his writing also covers the broader sectors of consumer goods, technology, and industrials. So follow along as he tries to break down complex topics to make them more understandable and useful to the average investor. Have a story idea? Contact Rich here. I may not be able to respond to every suggestion, but I do read them all! Think an article needs a correction? Reach Rich here.
RETAIL
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Has Mixed Reaction To Dollar Tree’s Price Increase

A plan by Dollar Tree to begin offering some items at prices that exceed the chain’s well known $1 limit is ruffling some feathers among the store’s Wyoming customers. However, some of the patrons of the state’s 10 Dollar Tree outlets said they understood the need for the company to raise some prices.
WYOMING STATE
pymnts

Dollar Tree Increases Price Point Due to Prolonged Supply Chain Issues

When Dollar Tree last week said it would begin rolling out price points above $1 on more items, executives said it was meant to help the retailer introduce new products and meet more customer needs — which, in today’s reality, means the buck isn’t strong enough to combat the discount retailer’s supply and labor issues.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Points
KVIA ABC-7

Could a price increase see Dollar Tree lose Borderland customers?

EL PASO, Texas -- The buck has stopped at Dollar Tree. The store known for selling items for just a dollar is now hiking up the prices. Dollar Tree said it would start selling products at $1.25, $1.50 or other prices slightly above its usual dollar due to the current supply chain slowdowns being seen The post Could a price increase see Dollar Tree lose Borderland customers? appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
rd.com

The Real Difference Between Dollar Tree and Dollar General

The dollar store is the perfect place to go to pick up some cheap party supplies or that other roll of paper towels. Chances are, you’ll leave the store having spent less than ten dollars. If you find yourself spending a little more than expected, it might be because you’re not actually at a “true” dollar store. (Pro tip: Find out everything else dollar store employees aren’t telling you.)
RETAIL
AM 1390 KRFO

Dollar Tree Announces Price Increases at Select Stores

UNDATED -- The prices are going up at Dollar Tree. The company has announced plans to begin adding new price points above $1 across all Dollar Tree Plus stores and will begin adding additional price points above $1 in selected legacy Dollar Tree stores. Dollar Tree is on track to...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Mental_Floss

Dollar Tree Will Start Selling Some Products for More Than $1

Dollar Tree has no plans to change its name to Dollar-25 Tree, Dollar-50 Tree, or anything else—but it will start selling some products at $1.25, $1.50, and other prices in the near future. As The Wall Street Journal reports, Dollar Tree has been getting pressure from investors to loosen its...
RETAIL
fox35orlando.com

Dollar Tree to sell more items above $1 amid rising shipping costs

Dollar Tree Inc. announced on Sept. 28 it will begin introducing higher-priced items at all combo stores and implementing Dollar Tree Plus sections across locations in the United States as part of its multi-price evolution. The company will begin introducing price points above its signature $1 and will offer an...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Dollar Tree Gains on Raising Buyback Size by $1.05 Billion

Investing.com – Dollar Tree stock (NASDAQ: DLTR ) jumped 13% on Wednesday after the company expanded its share buyback program. With a fresh approval for $1.05 billion, Dollar Tree is now willing to pump in $2.5 billion into buying back its own shares. The aggregate amount includes around $1.45 billion...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Supply Chain Braces for Peak Retail Returns: How Companies Should Prepare

As e-commerce accelerates, so does its historically neglected underbelly: returns. In 2020 alone, U.S. consumers returned nearly $102 billion of goods to online retailers, a figure that doubled over the course of 12 months. EMarketer predicts a 13.7% jump in U.S. online purchases for 2021, and if approximately 30% of all items ordered online are returned, third-party logistics providers and shippers need to up their returns management game.
RETAIL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
142K+
Followers
36K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy