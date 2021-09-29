Extending the power of attosecond spectroscopy

X-ray photon fluctuation spectroscopy using a two-pulse mode at the Linac Coherent Light Source has great potential for the study of quantum fluctuations in materials as it allows for exploration of low-energy physics. However, the complexity of the data analysis and interpretation still prevent recovering real-time results during an experiment, and can even complicate post-analysis processes. This is particularly true for high-spatial resolution applications using CCDs with small pixels, which can decrease the photon mapping accuracy resulting from the large electron cloud generation at the detector. Droplet algorithms endeavor to restore accurate photon maps, but the results can be altered by their hyper-parameters. We present numerical modeling tools through extensive simulations that mimic previous x-ray photon fluctuation spectroscopy experiments. By modification of a fast droplet algorithm, our results demonstrate how to optimize the precise parameters that lift the intrinsic counting degeneracy impeding accuracy in extracting the speckle contrast. These results allow for an absolute determination of the summed contrast from multi-pulse x-ray speckle diffraction, the modus operandi by which the correlation time for spontaneous fluctuations can be measured.

